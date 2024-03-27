© 2024
Virginia poised to assist with cargo bound for Baltimore

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published March 27, 2024 at 8:32 PM EDT
Virginia has stepped up after ports were closed or overwhelmed by storms and heavy traffic from Asia
Port of Virginia
Virginia’s port is the third busiest on the east coast behind New York and Savannah, and it’s investing $1.5 billion to improve operations, so spokesman Joe Harris says we can easily accommodate extra ships.

“We did it back in 2014 with Superstorm Sandy when the port of New York/New Jersey had a temporary closure, and we did it all through 2022 when we handled the COVID cargo," he recalls.
"We had basically a year-long cargo surge that led us to an all-time high in terms of cargo handling in a 12-month period.”

Here, he adds, there is no risk of collisions bringing down bridges.

“You know the ship channels pass over tunnels, so there are not any overhead obstructions.”

Already, he says, one ship that first docked in Virginia and was planning another stop in Baltimore has decided to unload its cargo here, put it on trucks and railroads and send it where it needs to go.

Experts say the accident that brought down a bridge could disrupt shipping in Baltimore for months.
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
