Environmental groups weigh in on Youngkin's amendments

Environmental groups are preparing for the upcoming reconvene session of the General Assembly this week.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin likes to describe his approach to energy policy as "all of the above" – supporting wind and solar energy, but also nuclear energy and fossil fuels.

"Whenever you hear a politician say 'all of the above,' what they really mean is the status quo," says Lee Francis at the League of Conservation Voters.

"The governor just vetoed legislation to grow the offshore wind workforce and supply chain, which is bringing millions of dollars of investment to Hampton Roads. And his basis was offshore wind is no longer popular. I think what this governor does is look to see whatever Donald Trump is saying at the moment and tries to do that in Virginia."

Members of the General Assembly will consider several amendments the governor made to bills encouraging the expansion of solar panels on parking lots and at schools. Tim Cywinski at the Sierra Club says the governor's changes to those bills undermine solar energy in Virginia.

"The history of Governor Youngkin is going to be as an advocate for fossil fuels," Cywinski says. "Whether that's through his executive powers of appointing people on pollution control boards or his support in the legislature of seemingly giving an advantage to fossil fuel companies and undermining the expansion of clean energy."

Members of the General Assembly will weigh in on the governor’s amendments when they gavel back into session on Wednesday.

