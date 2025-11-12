Aurora may be visible again in Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights

If you go outside after dark tonight, November 12th, you may be able to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sightings may be possible Thursday night, too.

The aurora borealis is usually only visible from northern regions. It’s caused when storms on the sun emit particles to the earth.

During very large solar storms, auroras can be visible further south, and that’s what’s been happening this week, explained Scott Bailey, a professor and director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Space Science and Engineering Research.

“And it’s such a large event, that a greater portion of the orbit is being lit up with the aurora to allow us to see everything,” Bailey said.

Bailey suggests looking at the sky right away after dark.

“Most of the action is typically near midnight,” Bailey said. “But last night, things cranked up as soon as it got dark. I would say, tonight, it’s hard to predict, it could be midnight, but I would start checking right as soon as it gets dark.”

Bailey said the sun is moving into the peak of its 11-year cycle — a time when more solar activity occurs.

This winter, he and his team at Virginia Tech will fly a rocket mission in Alaska to study how the aurora affects the atmosphere.

“So, the fact that this is a very active time period is super good for us,” Bailey said. “We designed the timing of this rocket to be, you know, when solar maximum hit, because the last time we flew it was in solar minimum six years ago. And so, we’re very happy to see all this activity. It means a lot for our research program.”

The aurora may be visible with the naked eye, though a camera can pick up more colors. If you are using a smartphone, make sure it’s in dark mode or adjust the exposure settings.

