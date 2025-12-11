Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for 224 apartments

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved plans for 224 apartments in Keagy Village.

The approval adds to the more than 1,700 housing units already planned or under construction in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted last month to rezone roughly 9.4 acres of land at Keagy Village, just off Electric Road.

T.P.B. Enterprises plans to build four, four-story buildings with 56 apartments each, plus a pool and clubhouse. Catawba supervisor Martha Hooker asked Garrett Zechman of T.P.B. Enterprises about what kind of apartments will be built.

"What makes it luxury, and who is the target market?" asked Hooker.

"What makes it luxury is we put a lot of amenities into this" said Zechman. "We do it a little different, more like a hotel setup. So, you have an interior, air-conditioned, heated [and] cooled corridor that has an elevator for the building, and you have really nice stairwells on the ends."

Hooker asked whether the developers are targeting young professionals mostly, to which Zechman responded, "Yes, ma'am." Both noted that seniors may also enjoy the amenities in the apartment complex.

Nearby residents previously expressed concerns about the number of apartments, height the of buildings, traffic, effect on property values and other worries.

County supervisors said the proposed apartments meet the county's housing needs and the plan for that neighborhood. They approved the rezoning on a unanimous vote.