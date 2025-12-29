© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: University of Lynchburg to try three-year degrees

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

Next year, the University of Lynchburg will begin offering three-year Bachelor's degree programs in public health and applied educational studies. The university estimates a typical three-year student will save 40-thousand dollars compared with a four-year student.

The idea is part of the school's response to an accreditation warning from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The Association has told Lynchburg it must improve its financial condition.

Lisa Rowan reports on education for Cardinal News. She talked about this story with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
