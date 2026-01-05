Cardinal Conversation: The role of CASA and the need for volunteers
Every year, the courts move thousands of children in Virginia out of their homes and into foster care due to parental neglect, abuse or some other reason.
Court Appointed Special Advocates— or CASA— provides volunteers to help those children better understand the legal process and to advocate for their interests.
Cardinal News reporter Emma Malinak has written about CASA's work in Central Virginia and elsewhere and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organizations covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.