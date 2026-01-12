© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Federal funding for rural healthcare programs in Virginia is on the way

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Virginia will receive nearly $190 million from a federal program designed to improve healthcare in rural areas. The Rural Health Transformation Fund is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and will distribute 50-billion dollars nationwide over the next five years.

Half of that money is being granted on a competitive basis, and CMS officials were favorably impressed by several elements in Virginia's application for funding.

Reporter Emily Shabacker covers health issues for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organizations covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local NewsVPR Share
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols