Cardinal Conversation: Federal funding for rural healthcare programs in Virginia is on the way
Virginia will receive nearly $190 million from a federal program designed to improve healthcare in rural areas. The Rural Health Transformation Fund is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and will distribute 50-billion dollars nationwide over the next five years.
Half of that money is being granted on a competitive basis, and CMS officials were favorably impressed by several elements in Virginia's application for funding.
Reporter Emily Shabacker covers health issues for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organizations covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.