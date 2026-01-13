DEQ issues warnings, expands watch area, as drought conditions grip much of Virginia

Drought conditions are reaching critical levels for large portions of Virginia.



The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued drought warning advisories for 22 counties and 13 cities across the state. That includes Southside Virginia and the Roanoke Valley, the Shenandoah Valley and much of Northern Virginia.

The agency has also expanded its drought watch advisory to much of the rest of the state.

Currently, only 12 counties and seven cities in Virginia are not under some sort of drought watch or warning advisory. Those areas are in far Southwest and Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

In a statement, department officials say precipitation deficits are continuing – which has led to streamflow, groundwater and soil moisture levels that are well below normal – especially in the Piedmont and Blue Ridge regions.

Virginians across the state can help by minimizing their water use and detecting and repairing any leaks.

Parts of the Commonwealth could see some precipitation later this week, but it will likely not enough to alleviate the long-term, dry conditions.