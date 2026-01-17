Spanberger ends relationship between ICE and Virginia State Police

Governor Abigail Spanberger was inaugurated Saturday, and with it issued a series of day one executive orders. Among them is one rescinding the relationship initiated by former governor Glenn Youngkin between Virginia State Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Brad Kutner has more.

According to the numbers obtained by The Virginian-Pilot's Kate Seltzer, as of November, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, had detained over 6,200 people since former Youngkin entered into a 287(g) agreement with the federal agency early last year. That agreement deputizes Virginia State Police to assist ICE in its roundup of residents.

Youngkin said their target was “violent illegals,” but ICE data suggests about 70 percent of those detained in Virginia’s two ICE facilities have no criminal record.

But Saturday, shortly after her inauguration, Governor Abigail Spanberger signed an order undoing that relationship.

"In Virginia, our hardworking, law-abiding immigrant neighbors will know that when we say — we’ll focus on the security and safety of all of our neighbors, we mean them too," Spanberger said as part of her inauguration speech Saturday.

That’s welcome news to immigration advocates like Luis Aguilar with the group CASA.

“This is an absolutely huge first step because it sends a message that she cares about the trust that the community has with the government, not just law enforcement,” Aguilar said of the executive order. “It puts people first, Virginians first.”

Aguilar told Radio IQ he was seeing pictures, though unverified, of alleged ice enforcement stretching from Henrico County up to Woodbridge and beyond. Among confirmed ICE activity was raids in Alexandria; he said it left locals terrified.

“Things aren’t safer because ICE is going door-to-door,” Aguilar said. “When a president chooses to utilize authoritarian tactics and scapegoats a specific community, we have to say no.”

President Donald Trump has called states and localities that fail to enter into 287(g) agreements with ICE “sanctuary cities.” It was one of the justifications cited for the crackdown in Minnesota that saw one former Virginia resident, Renee Good, shot dead by federal agents.

But Ashland resident and poet Sheri Burton, among the crowd for Saturday's inauguration, thinks Spanberger is ready for whatever Trump sends to the Commonwealth.

“If [Trump] thinks he’s gonna send ICE here in Virginia, hey, he’s barking up the wrong tree,” Burton told Radio IQ.

Other EOs deal with assessing the current state of the Commonwealth’s education system, a review of state college Board of Visitors appointment process and other affordability and housekeeping measures.

The move comes as Democrats in the Virginia legislature are submitting their own legislative efforts to rein in ICE.

"The federal landscape continues to change for the worse and we as a state must take action to protect Virginians," said Fairfax Senator Saddam Salim, who's aiming to submit a series of bills related to ICE enforcement in Virginia, shortly after Spanberger signed the EO. "This is one step to protecting us all."

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

