Governor Spanberger issues emergency declaration ahead of major winter storm

Governor Abigail Spanberger says the state has already mobilized resources and response efforts ahead of a major winter storm this weekend.

During a news conference Thursday, Spanberger stressed it will take time for state agencies to clear roads in the coming days.

“So, I am asking all Virginians to spend this time getting prepared for this incoming storm," the governor said. "And then I am asking all Virginians to stay off the roads – as of Saturday night, all day Sunday, through Monday morning.”

She added that the Virginia National Guard is ready to assist with recovery efforts. The governor has also signed an emergency declaration ahead of the storm – which will further assist in mobilizing resources.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the entire state — in addition to significant swathes of neighboring states Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Impacts for Virginia are expected to begin Saturday and continue into Monday — according to Christopher Grover, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

“That’ll start off as heavy snow for most of the region and then slowly transition to sleet and freezing rain – particularly for areas that are further down south,” Grover says.

Areas along and north of Route 460 could see a foot or more of snow and sleet – with lower totals further south toward the North Carolina line. We also will be cold on Monday – meaning snow and ice accumulations will stick around for some time.

You can find the latest weather information from the National Weather Service here, and we'll have updates on Radio IQ throughout the weekend.