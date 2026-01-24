Spanberger: Be prepared for "a catastrophic storm"

Governor Abigail Spanberger warned Virginians to prepare for "a catastrophic storm" this weekend.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Spanberger asked Virginians to stay off the roads through Monday morning and to prepare for potentially widespread and extended power outages.

While snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall through Sunday evening, officials warned that bitter cold next early next week will extend the danger, especially for those who lose power. She warned the Virginia Department of Transportation won't begin to plow subdivisions and secondary roads until 24 hours after the precipitation stops, at the earliest.

The state's two largest electrical utilities say they are preparing for a multi-day restoration effort. Dominion Energy has 8,000 workers and contractors ready to go to work. Appalachian Power has mobilized about 2,300.

Dominion expects to see the worst of the freezing rain, generally from the Richmond area stretching south into North Carolina along the Interstate 95 and 85 corridors. In the western part of the state, where Appalachian Power provides electricity, the heaviest ice accretions are expected along the North Carolina line.

On Friday night, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the state. The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mobilize resources and coordinate recovery efforts.

Radio IQ will have updates throughout the weekend.