Cardinal Conversation: Restoring a neglected cemetery in Danville
Many people in Danville have never heard of Freedmens' Cemetery, where more than 1,500 Black residents are buried. But after decades of neglect, Freedmens' will be restored and maintained in the same way as two adjacent cemeteries that were historically unavailable to Black families.
Cardinal News reporter Grace Mamon is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.