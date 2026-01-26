© 2026
Cardinal Conversation: Restoring a neglected cemetery in Danville

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Many people in Danville have never heard of Freedmens' Cemetery, where more than 1,500 Black residents are buried. But after decades of neglect, Freedmens' will be restored and maintained in the same way as two adjacent cemeteries that were historically unavailable to Black families.

Cardinal News reporter Grace Mamon is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
