Judge finds Virginia Democrats' redistricting resolution illegal

A Virginia judge ruled Tuesday that a proposed constitutional amendment letting Democrats redraw the state's Congressional maps was illegal, potentially foiling their efforts to pick up seats in the U.S. House in November.

Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. struck down the legislature’s actions on three grounds, ruling that lawmakers failed to follow their own rules for adding the redistricting amendment to a special session; failed to approve the amendment before the public began voting in last year’s general election; and failed to publish the amendment three months before the election, as required by law.

As a result, he said, the amendment was invalid and void.

Virginians for Fair Elections, a campaign that supports the redistricting resolution, said in a statement that it expects an appeal.

“Republicans court-shopped for a ruling because litigation and misinformation are the only tools they have left,” campaign manager Keren Charles Dongo said. “We’re prepared for what comes next, and Virginians deserve both the right to vote and the chance to level the playing field.”

Across the country, the unusual mid-decade redistricting battle has resulted so far in nine more seats that Republicans believe they can win in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Democrats, meanwhile, think they can win six more because of redistricting in California and Utah.

Democrats hope to fully or partially make up that three-seat margin in Virginia.

As in Virginia, redistricting is still being litigated in several states, and there is no guarantee that the parties will win the seats they have redrawn.