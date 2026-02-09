© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
State officials expand drought warning advisory

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST
An animated GIF showing the expanded drought warning advisory area as of February 9th, 2026.
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
An animated GIF showing the expanded drought warning advisory area as of February 9th, 2026.

Despite a significant snow pack on the ground, state officials are continuing to warn about drought conditions across much of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has expanded its drought warning advisory to include the Fredericksburg area, parts of Central Virginia north of Interstate 64 and more stretches of Southside Virginia.

In fact, there are now only 12 counties and seven cities in the far Southwest and Southeast corners of Virginia that aren’t under some kind of drought watch or warning advisory.

Officials say continued precipitation deficits are to blame – with streamflow, groundwater and soil moisture levels much below normal across much of the state.

All Virginians can help by minimizing water use and detecting and repairing any leaks.
Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ.
