Cardinal Conversation: Data centers, electricity usage, and costs
A bill in the Virginia Senate would allow state regulators to shift some costs away from Dominion Energy's residential power customers and have high-usage data centers pay them instead.
Senator Louise Lucas's proposed legislation would give the State Corporation Commission expanded authority to make rate structure changes that could reduce the average residential customer's bill by 3%.
Matt Busse is covering this story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.