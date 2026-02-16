© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Data centers, electricity usage, and costs

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:35 AM EST

A bill in the Virginia Senate would allow state regulators to shift some costs away from Dominion Energy's residential power customers and have high-usage data centers pay them instead.

Senator Louise Lucas's proposed legislation would give the State Corporation Commission expanded authority to make rate structure changes that could reduce the average residential customer's bill by 3%.

Matt Busse is covering this story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols