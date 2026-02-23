© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: Where do Virginia's students go after graduation?

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Nearly half of Virginia's college graduates leave the state within five years of receiving their degrees, a circumstance that Governor Abigail Spanberger has identified as a point of concern.

The numbers come from the Census Bureau, and they also show Virginia's loss of graduates has accelerated since the turn of the century. Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has examined the data and he talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
Fred Echols