Cardinal Conversation: Where do Virginia's students go after graduation?
Nearly half of Virginia's college graduates leave the state within five years of receiving their degrees, a circumstance that Governor Abigail Spanberger has identified as a point of concern.
The numbers come from the Census Bureau, and they also show Virginia's loss of graduates has accelerated since the turn of the century. Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has examined the data and he talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.