Virginia legislators consider state funds to backfill Trump healthcare cuts

Members of Virginia’s House and Senate both want to use state funds to help offset healthcare premium spikes caused by President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. But how much they’re willing to spend is still unclear.

Following Sunday’s budget proposal releases, lawmakers in Virginia are looking to spend state money to help those impacted by Trump’s tax cuts.

“This is about stabilizing the market. It reduces churn and keeps healthy members enrolled,” said Henrico County Democratic Delegate Rodney Willett at a news conference Wednesday. “And overall, it makes the premiums less expensive for all because the more people participating, especially healthier people, it actually lowers the overall premiums for everyone in the program.”

His chamber put up about $70 million to fill holes left by federal Affordable Care Act cuts. Over in the Senate, Arlington County Senator Barbara Favola said they put in about $200 million. Both chambers tie the level of support to income levels. Favola said any funds are important as the drain on the rest of the state’s healthcare system could multiply problems.

“If individuals continue to go to emergency rooms, all of us will pay for that, the cost is higher,” Favola said. “And studies show us the care, the outcome is not as good because individuals tend to wait for the last possible moment.”

Keven Patchett is the director of the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange. He said enrollment numbers dropped by about 30,000 since premiums spiked in the wake of federal cuts, though that number could grow even more as folks realize they can’t afford the new, higher bills.

“More than 10% of Virginians compared to this time last year are without coverage through the marketplace,” Patchett warned. “And it's just the beginning I’m afraid.”

Julian Walker with Virginia Hospital Association, pointed to Congressional Budget Office numbers among his organization’s concerns for the state of healthcare under Trump’s landmark legislative effort. He also pointed to polling that suggested 75% of Virginia voters want the premiums covered, though at the time it was a request of the U.S. Congress, not state elected officials.

“HR1 made sweeping changes to healthcare policy,” Walker said in an interview with Radio IQ. “That includes nearly $1 trillion in federal healthcare reductions over the next decade.”

“If it’s fully implemented, it could have serious implications for Virginians' access to care and the stability of Virginia’s healthcare delivery system,” Walker added.

The competing budgets still need to be confirmed by negotiators. And the final budget, and any premium support, wouldn’t kick in until July 1. But Patchett said the state could open up a new enrollment period to support those interested in getting their coverage back.