Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's changing population dynamics
Some of the long-held assumptions about population dynamics in Virginia are no longer true.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and UVA's Weldon Cooper Center show more people moving out of Fairfax County and other Northern Virginia locations than moving in.
Almost all of the state's rural counties and many small and medium-sized cities that had lost population are now seeing more people arriving than leaving.
Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has looked at the numbers and he spoke with Fred Echols.
