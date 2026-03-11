Should Virginia schools implement "restorative justice?"

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are considering a bill that would encourage schools to take a new approach to discipline.

Republican senators are speaking out against a bill that would encourage school systems to take a new approach to disciplining students known as "restorative justice," essentially focusing on social emotional skills rather than punitive measures like suspension.

"It's bills like this that are absolutely destroying our public schools," says Senator Mark Peake, a Republican from Lynchburg. "The lack of discipline in our schools is rampant, and talks like ‘restorative justice.’ We are just going down the wrong road of political correctness. When kids misbehave, they need discipline."

The bill encourages school systems across Virginia to implement "evidence-based restorative discipline restorative disciplinary practices."

"I think the name is silly, too. But the concept isn't," says Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg of Henrico County, whose day job is high school civics teacher. "This bill doesn't stop discipline; we shouldn't pretend it does. I wouldn't vote for it if it did. This bill simply says let's try another approach, too."

The Senate approved the bill on a party line vote, but the House is still considering changes.