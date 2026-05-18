Spanberger signs more education, school infrastructure bills

Governor Abigail Spanberger, framed by one of the Commonwealth’s newest high schools, was in Eastern Henrico County Monday for another bill signing.

“All around the Commonwealth there is more work for us to do in this regard,” said Democratic Senator Lashrecse Aird speaking at Highland Springs High School Monday afternoon; she said schools like Highland Springs, which opened a new and improved campus in the lower income side of Henrico County in 2021, should be a model for addressing school infrastructure problems across the Commonwealth.

And a bill expanding an existing school infrastructure program, authored by Aird, was signed by Governor Spanberger shortly after the Senator spoke.

“Virginia schools succeed when teachers are supported, when buildings are ready, when every student has access to opportunity, and families are part of the conversation," Spanberger said. "And that is what we’re signing today.”

Other efforts signed Monday include a bill entering Virginia into a multi-state teacher mobility compact that allows teachers’ licenses to be recognized between states. Another bill makes schools notify parents of enrollment deadlines.

Governor Spanberger was also asked about some changes former Governor Glenn Youngkin made to Virginia’s state testing system.

“We continue to be committed to very high standards. I think our kids deserve nothing less," the governor said of changes made to testing expectations by Youngkin. "But to make sure those high standards and strong accountability measures are actually partnered with the ability to ensure student success.”