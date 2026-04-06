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Cardinal Conversation: The impact of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative was established by the General Assembly to attract investment in cybersecurity research and development to Virginia's smaller colleges and universities. Those schools have been hard-pressed to compete for funding against larger institutions. Cardinal News reporter Tad Dickens wrote about CCI and spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols