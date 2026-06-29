Virginia legislators approve Spanberger’s amendments, completing 2026 budget work

Virginia’s lawmakers were back for one last meeting Monday as they wrapped up the long overdue state budget. The last few votes Monday approved Governor Abigail Spanberger’s handful of amendments.

The wait is over Virginia. You have a budget. That affirmation comes after months of back and forth between the two legislative chambers and Governor Abigail Spanberger.

“I think this worked out really well. I think the governor did a great job with it," House Speaker Don Scott said after of the work the Democratic trifecta governing the Commonwealth achieved. "And I think we delivered.”

Those deliveries include hundreds of millions in spending to make up for federal cuts, as well as legislator, state employee, homecare worker and teacher pay raises. Among Spanberger’s amendments approved Monday with unanimous support was new money for firefighter cancer screenings.

Washington County Republican Delegate Israel O’Quinn supported the effort but noted volunteer firefighters were not included.

“Volunteer firefighters are exposed to the same chemicals, the same toxins," O’Quinn said. "And I would hope going forward we could find a way to expand this.”

Other approved changes include expanding bill refunds to residential and religious customers of electric co-ops, not just Dominion and Appalachian Power.

More controversial amendments included delaying the start date for new firearm open carry laws. Virginia Beach Republican Senator Bill DeSteph had concerns.

“We’re asking Richmond to stop taking away the rights, tools and traditions of people it does not understand,” DeSteph said.

The amendment passed on a mostly party line vote in both chambers

Once the Senate wrapped their work, Democratic Majority Leader Scott Surovell pointed to the new data centers tax as his proudest victory.

“We went through a lot to get here but at the end of the day data centers are going to contribute $1.2 billion over the biennium just like every other taxpayer in our state,” the Fairfax elected official said.

Monday’s vote ends much of the general assembly’s work until 2027.