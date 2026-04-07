As Virginia SOL demands increase, psychologist offers advice to prepare students

Hundreds of thousands of Virginia’s k-12 students will take the Standards of Learning, or SOL tests in the coming weeks, and they’ll have to score better than before in order to pass.

Last fall the Virginia Board of Education voted to increase cut scores on the state’s SOL tests. The testing standard was increased to align with the National Assessment for Educational Progress, or NAEP, proficient cuts. Henrico County Democratic Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg, a high school civics teacher, said it was about better preparing students for college.

“If you have a standard that is too low the test is misdiagnosing where students are, but it is also not pushing everybody to achieve more," VanValkenburg told Radio IQ. "You want to have a cut score that is an accurate representation of a kid's achievement, and you want to have cut scores that are slightly ambitious.”

But how do you better prepare your student for the new, higher standard tests? Dr. Tram Huynh is a clinical psychologist at The George Washington University. She offered these tips for parents and students, especially those with test anxiety.

“We don’t want to minimize their anxiety, don’t tell them, ‘Just relax, it’ll be okay,' validate the experience," Huynh told Radio IQ.

"We’re going to put the clock, a timer on and let them do a practice test for 20 minutes so the ticking clock becomes more familiar and less threatening to them," she added. "And make sure they exercise, eat a good meal before the test. Sleep is medicine, make sure they are clear and ready for the test the day after.”

SOL testing in Virginia schools usually happens in late April and early May.