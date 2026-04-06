New music compilation benefits Roanoke Refugee Partnership

A new compilation of Roanoke-based musicians was released last week.

It's titled "Neighbors: A Compilation to Benefit Roanoke Refugee Partnership."

Neighbors: A Compilation to Benefit Roanoke Refugee Partnership/Bandcamp The cover of "Neighbors: A Compilation to Benefit Roanoke Refugee Partnership"

The "Neighbors" compilation collects 27 tracks from a variety of Roanoke musicians, with the proceeds going to the Roanoke Refugee Partnership. Musician Seanmichael Poff organized the album after he was inspired by a show at the Spot on Kirk with a group that used QR codes to promote local charities while on tour.

"And I thought that that was so cool, so I thought, why not bring that here?" Poff says.

Poff reached out through his network and quickly found dozens of artists willing to help out.

"There were a few people who recorded specifically for the compilation," Poff says. "catherine the great did a great song called, 'All that We Have is Each Other.' She's got such a great voice and a great knack for storytelling. Then we've got more of the nationally recognized tracks. We've got a Palmyra track. It's a live cut. We've got a track from Stimulator Jones. We've got a track from Colby T. Holmes. We've got four hip hop tracks on there, and they're all incredible."

You can find the album at Bandcamp.