Cardinal Conversation: The threat to rural Virginia hospitals
Three recent national studies have found as many as ten mostly rural Virginia hospitals at risk of closure under new federal Medicaid rules.
While no closures are seen as imminent, research suggests the state could lose a large share of its current federal Medicaid funding over the next five years.
Emily Schabacker is covering this story for Cardinal News and she talked about with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.