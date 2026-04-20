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Cardinal Conversation: The threat to rural Virginia hospitals

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 20, 2026 at 4:50 AM EDT

Three recent national studies have found as many as ten mostly rural Virginia hospitals at risk of closure under new federal Medicaid rules.

While no closures are seen as imminent, research suggests the state could lose a large share of its current federal Medicaid funding over the next five years.

Emily Schabacker is covering this story for Cardinal News and she talked about with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols