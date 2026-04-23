Whit Babcock out as Virginia Tech athletic director

Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock is retiring from that position this summer.

The school says on June 30th, Babcock, a Virginia native, will transition to an advisory role for the new AD and incoming school president.

Babcock has been in the top athletics position since 2014. During that tenure, Virginia Tech teams won 30 Atlantic Coast Conference titles. He also increased the department's budget from $85 million to $200 million during that span.

In a statement, Babcock says serving as Tech's athletics director "has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For me and my family, this wasn't just a career stop, it was my dream job and a homecoming of sorts."

The move comes after school president – Timothy Sands – announced earlier this month he would also be retiring. A successor has not yet been named for either position.

In the announcement, Sands said Babcock elevated Virginia Tech athletics. “He has been a loyal advocate for our student-athletes and a thoughtful steward of the Hokie experience. We are deeply grateful for his commitment to excellence and the lasting impact he has made on our university community.”