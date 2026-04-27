Cardinal Conversation: A new kind of nuclear fuel
A Lynchburg company is heavily involved in work on a new kind of nuclear fuel and the reactors that would use it.
BWXT is scaling up its development of tri-structural isotropic fuel – also known as TRISO fuel – to go along with its micro-reactor program.
Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse has written about the project and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.