© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
How To Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: A new kind of nuclear fuel

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

A Lynchburg company is heavily involved in work on a new kind of nuclear fuel and the reactors that would use it.

BWXT is scaling up its development of tri-structural isotropic fuel – also known as TRISO fuel – to go along with its micro-reactor program.

Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse has written about the project and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols