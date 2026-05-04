Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's debate about tax incentives for data centers
The Virginia General Assembly is in the midst of a debate about tax incentives that have made the state a world leader in attracting data centers. The tax breaks are set to expire in 2035, but some lawmakers want to end them next year.
As this fight unfolds West Virginia is offering its own package of incentives to bring data centers there.
Cardinal News reporter Elizabeth Beyer is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.