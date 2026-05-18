Cardinal Conversation: The dispute over utility poles in Virginia's broadband expansion efforts
A dispute over the cost of replacing utility poles remains unsettled as Virginia looks to continue expanding broadband internet access. Comcast and Appalachian Power share the cost of replacing poles that can't support broadband infrastructure. In February, the FCC said APCO was charging Comcast too much for pole replacement. Now, Comcast says it's still being overcharged.
Cardinal News reporter Tad Dickens is covering this story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.