Congressman McGuire introduces "Federal Accountability for Felony Obstruction Act"

Republican Congressman John McGuire – who represents much of Central and Southside Virginia – has a bill he says will help federal law enforcement crack down on local crime.

It's called the FAFO Act. Yes, you heard that right – the Federal Accountability for Felony Obstruction Act, or F-A-F-O. Congressman McGuire says the idea is to expand the definition of "domestic terrorism" to include property damage and impeding law enforcement and first responders.

"If you’re having a peaceful protest or assemble on the sidewalk or in a county square, everybody's okay with that," McGuire says. "When you're blocking roads, impeding first responders, firefighters, ambulances and police officers, and causing property damage because of some ridiculous political ideology that maybe some people agree with, some people don't – you've crossed the line."

But the line between maintaining order and silencing speech can be tricky, says legal expert Rich Kelsey.

"People should be nervous when the government wants to curtail your ability to protest, and they should be equally nervous when they give either party a legal tool to squelch protest," Kelsey says. "And that's what this is."

McGuire launched the bill during Police Week, and he says he hopes support from the law enforcement community will get this bill through the House and Senate and on its way to the president's desk.