Cardinal Conversation: Background checks on private firearm sales in Virginia resume
Governor Spanberger's office says background checks for people who buy guns in private transactions in Virginia will resume immediately.
The checks by Virginia State Police were stopped by court a ruling last October but re-authorized more than a month ago by the General Assembly.
Despite that action by lawmakers, no background checks for private sales had been done until now.
Elizabeth Beyer is covering this story for Cardinal News, and she talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.