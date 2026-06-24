Brian White formally introduced as Virginia Tech's new athletic director

Brian White is prepared to lead Virginia Tech to the highest levels of college athletics.

That was the message at his introductory news conference Wednesday. White talked about what drew him to Blacksburg – a list that includes a passionate fanbase and new football coach James Franklin.

White said he is prepared for the current landscape of college athletics as well – with the need for more funding amidst name, image and likeness deals and the ever-looming possibility of conference realignment.

“I’ve spent my whole career on the business revenue generation side of college athletics – and that’s what we need; we need to grow our resources because we’ve got world class student athletes and world class coaches in place right here," White said. "And I want to help them win championships. And the best way I can do that is help grow resources. So, I plan to do that with all of your help."

The move comes amidst lots of recent changes for the university. Former Athletic Director Whit Babcock is retiring, and Tech's Board of Visitors is currently searching for a new president, as current President Tim Sands is on his way out as well. The board itself has seen change, too — Governor Abigail Spanberger recently appointed a new rector and members.

Virginia Tech is also in the midst of a four-year plan to raise its athletics budget by nearly $230 million.

