Volunteers train for Frog Watch USA

There are nearly 8,000 species of frogs and toads in the world, and hundreds of Americans who care about them— signing up each year to take part in Frog Watch USA.

“Frog Watch helps us to monitor populations and how they’re doing. We’re looking at what species we have. Is it just one or two of them? Is it a full chorus with lots and lots of frogs all together?”

Virginia Herpetological Society A Green Tree Frog commonly found in the Commonwealth.

Courtney Harlow-Humphreys is with the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, a branch of government concerned about the quality of our waterways and land. Frogs and toads are like canaries in a coal mine. If there’s dangerous pollution, climate change, loss of habitat or disease, they’re among the first creatures to suffer.

“Frogs are an indicator species, because they have really porous skin," Harlow-Humphreys explains. "They breathe through their skin, so if there are environmental issues, we’ll see a decline in their populations.”

Virginia Herpetological Society / Virginia Herpetological Society A Barking Tree Frog

Over the last 20 years, scientists have reported dramatic declines in amphibian populations all over the world, and here in the U.S. scientists believe we’re losing about 4% of frogs and toads each year.

To track the situation and find ways to save these animals, the Akron Zoo in Ohio coordinates this national citizen-science project.

From February through August, volunteers spend at least three minutes at least once a month listening in one or more locations and reporting what they’ve heard.

Harlow Humphries says people are glad to do that, because frogs are so likable. She compares them to a neighbor with whom you’d like to share a beer.

“Bud. Bud."

In 1995, advertising professionals agreed when they crafted an iconic Superbowl ad for Budweiser, featuring three frogs.

"Bud—weis—er.”

Virginia Herpetological Society / Virginia Herpetological Society

The Pickerel Frog

Nobody gets paid, but on this night 20 people have traveled to a remote part of Nelson County – the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler – to learn and be certified as a frog watcher.

Beth Evans lives near two creeks and a pond, so at this time of year she’s hearing lots of intriguing sounds, and she’d like to identify them.

“I am a scientist by training, and collecting the data and getting it to the people who work with the data is really important to me.”

And she finds Frog Watching a peaceful pursuit in disturbing times.

“Listen to all the bad news on the radio and then turn it off and go outside and listen to the frogs. Ginjer Clarke writes science books and children’s stories. She’s a master naturalist, happy to take part in all kinds of citizen science.

“Frogs and oysters and bats and all kinds of things, and because I hear a lot of frogs, and I don’t know what I’m hearing, I would like to learn more.”

Lina Schneider and Isaac Hopkins watch frogs in Scottsville.

“We have a farm and it makes me feel happy when I find one on the farm. I also love learning about different aspects of nature, and I know very little about frogs.”

But that’s about to change, as Harlow-Humphries begins the class.

She plays the calls of 19 species, including the Eastern American Toad. It reminds her of an old-fashioned telephone and sounds to one of her students like a UFO.

Next comes the Fowler’s Toad which looks like an Eastern Toad but sounds very different.

“This is the best part of this training,” she observes as the classroom reacts with laughter. “It just brings so much joy!”

The students will be tested on this material and must score at least 80% to take part in the program, but if they don’t pass the first time around, Harlow-Humphries says it’s fine to try again. Once they’re certified, they’ll help science learn more about our population of frogs and toads and what assistance we might provide to ensure their survival.