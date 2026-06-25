Health Department expands measles outbreak area in Central Virginia

The Virginia Department of health has expanded the geographic area of an ongoing measles outbreak to include Cumberland County. It previously was limited to neighboring Buckingham County. Both are in rural Central Virginia.

Health officials say there’s now evidence of community transmission in Cumberland, putting residents and visitors at higher risk.

The Piedmont Health District, which includes both counties, reported 104 confirmed measles cases, as of Thursday. Statewide, 129 cases have been reported so far this year.

Here is the complete announcement:

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is geographically expanding the Buckingham County measles outbreak to include Cumberland County. All residents and visitors to these counties should take additional steps to ensure they are protected against measles. In addition to routine vaccination recommendations for children and adults, people who live in or visit Buckingham County, Cumberland County, or surrounding areas should talk with their healthcare provider about additional outbreak vaccination recommendations.

“Piedmont Health District continues to be grateful for the care with which the community has approached this measles outbreak,” said Piedmont Health District Director Maria Almond. “As this outbreak expands to Cumberland County, I ask for the community’s help to stop measles from gaining further ground by ensuring you are vaccinated.”

The outbreak area is expanding at this time because there is recent evidence of community transmission of measles in Cumberland County. No specific public exposure locations have been identified at this time. However, during this ongoing outbreak, Cumberland County residents and visitors are at a higher risk of exposure to measles.

As of June 25, Piedmont Health District is reporting 106 outbreak-associated measles cases and VDH is reporting a total of 129 measles cases statewide in 2026.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. Children younger than 12 months of age and others who are not vaccinated are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to someone with measles.

How to Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones:



Get Vaccinated : The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. If you or a loved one are not up to date with routine MMR vaccinations, contact a healthcare provider or your local health department to schedule a vaccine appointment today. People who live in or visit the Buckingham and Cumberland County area should talk with their healthcare provider about outbreak vaccination recommendations. These recommendations include considering an early MMR dose for infants older than six months of age to provide protection while measles is circulating in the community.

: The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. If you or a loved one are not up to date with routine MMR vaccinations, contact a healthcare provider or your local health department to schedule a vaccine appointment today. People who live in or visit the Buckingham and Cumberland County area should talk with their healthcare provider about outbreak vaccination recommendations. These recommendations include considering an early MMR dose for infants older than six months of age to provide protection while measles is circulating in the community. Check Your Vaccination Status : To check your vaccination status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected.

: To check your vaccination status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected. Avoid large gatherings in the outbreak area if you are not vaccinated against measles or are experiencing symptoms of measles. Attendance at large, crowded events can increase your risk of exposure if you are unvaccinated.

if you are not vaccinated against measles or are experiencing symptoms of measles. Attendance at large, crowded events can increase your risk of exposure if you are unvaccinated. If you think you might have measles, stay home and call a healthcare provider or your local health department right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead to notify them. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

For updates on the outbreak, please visit the VDH measles dashboard. Updates will be posted Tuesdays and Thursdays around noon.

For more information about measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/. For additional questions, contact VDH’s Call Center at 877-829-4682 (Option 2), The VDH Call Center is available Monday–Friday (except holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.