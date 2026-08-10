Cardinal Conversation: Re-entry program expands to Red Onion
Virginia's Red Onion State Prison has become the first super-maximum security prison to host an intensive re-entry program.
The program is intended to help inmates who are at risk of coming back to prison prepare for their return to society.
Cardinal News reporter Elizabeth Beyer is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.