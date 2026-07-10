MVP defends safety of Elliston compressor station in letter to FERC

The Mountain Valley Pipeline filed a letter Friday with the federal government, defending their plan to build a compressor station in Montgomery County.

The proposed Swann compressor station is part of MVP’s Boost project. If approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, it would allow MVP to move more gas through its pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. Opponents say the compressor station poses a safety risk for residents, many of whom are lower income, elderly or children.

MVP hit a snag last month when the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality suspended their air permit application for MVP boost. DEQ says this is because Montgomery County’s Board of Supervisors filed a letter, expressing concerns.

Exactly how this could impact MVP’s federal review is still unclear. An activist organization, Protect Our Water Heritage Rights, asked FERC to extend the Environmental Assessment for MVP Boost.

They argue that because of the stalled air permit, there isn’t enough air pollution data for the federal government to adequately review the environmental impact for residents.

POWHR organizers also point to a presentation MVP’s developer EQT gave to investors last year, citing data centers as one of the driving factors leading to an increased demand for electricity across Virginia and the Southeast.

In their July 10th letter to FERC, MVP firmly opposes any additional delays, and says their energy project is needed for national and economic security.