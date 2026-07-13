Cardinal Conversation: Churchill Downs proposes two new gaming emporiums in Virginia
The company that owns The Kentucky Derby is looking to open two new gaming emporiums in Virginia. If approved by voters, one would be in Pulaski and the other in Amherst County.
Churchill Downs currently operates Rosie's locations in Vinton and Collinsville among other Virginia locations.
Erick Solorzano is covering this story for Cardinal News and spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.