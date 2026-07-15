State officials: drought conditions in Roanoke area, Southside Virginia are at an emergency level

Virginia’s drought is continuing to wreak havoc – with more hot and dry conditions in the near future. State officials are warning mandatory restrictions could be needed if the situation doesn’t improve soon.

The Commonwealth’s Drought Monitoring Task Force has recommended a drought emergency declaration for the Roanoke Evaluation Region, which includes the Roanoke Valley and areas to the southeast, including Bedford, Martinsville and Danville. Local, state and regional partners there are now working to determine what next steps might look like.

Statewide, most areas are about eight inches below their average precipitation levels for this point in the year. And the Roanoke Evaluation Region has received less than 60 percent of its usual total.

It’s currently seeing lower than usual streamflow, groundwater and reservoir levels, too.

In a statement, Governor Abigail Spanberger thanked Virginians for undertaking voluntary water conservation efforts – like limiting car washes and taking shorter showers.

But mandatory orders could be issued if the situation worsens. That would include restrictions on irrigation of lawns, golf courses and athletic fields and the filling of swimming pools.