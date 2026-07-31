Governor Spanberger restores voting rights to more than 66,000 formerly incarcerated Virginians

Governor Abigail Spanberger has restored the right to vote to over 66,000 formerly incarcerated Virginians.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King, whose office handles the rights restoration process, said the wave of restorations came after former governor Glenn Youngkin offered it to only a few thousand every year during his four-year term.

"Over the past six months, our work has been guided by Governor Spanberger’s deep belief that Virginians who served their time deserve their civil rights," Mundon King said.

Virginia is one of a handful of states that takes the right to vote from those convicted of a felony, and then requires gubernatorial approval to restore those rights.

This fall, an effort to roll that law back will go before Virginia voters, an effort Spanberger said she supports.

Here is the entire statement from Governor Spanberger's office:

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced today that since taking office in January, her administration has restored the right to vote for 66,085 Virginians who were formerly incarcerated.

Virginia is one of three states with a constitution that permanently disenfranchises citizens with past felony convictions — leaving restoration of rights entirely to the Governor’s discretion. The civil rights restored by Governor Spanberger include the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office, and become a notary public.

Until 2022, Virginia Governors of both parties worked to streamline the restoration of rights for Virginians. While Governor Youngkin inherited a streamlined system, his administration gutted that process. Upon taking office, the Spanberger Administration reestablished processes to both review applications and proactively identify — and restore the rights of — Virginians who have lost their right to vote.

“The right to vote is foundational to who we are as Americans. As a Member of Congress, as a candidate for Governor, and in the months since I took office, I have heard from many Virginians who have shared their personal stories of redemption with me — and heartfelt reflections of the moment their voting rights were restored by previous Governors,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I’m proud that — after contending with my predecessor's efforts to deny Virginians their fundamental rights — we have restored the rights of more than 66,000 Virginians who have served their time. These Virginians deserve the right to use their vote, make their voices heard, and be recognized as contributing citizens to our Commonwealth and country.”

This fall, Virginians will have the opportunity to vote in a referendum on a constitutional amendment that would allow Virginians convicted of felonies to automatically regain their voting rights upon their release from incarceration. Early voting begins on September 18, 2026. Election Day is November 3, 2026. For additional information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.

“By giving these Virginians back their ability to make an impact at the local, state, and national levels, we are empowering our neighbors to take hold of their second chance,” said Governor Spanberger. “This fall, voters can cast their ballots for Virginia to no longer strip so many of our neighbors of their fundamental rights — a shameful relic of our Jim Crow past. I hope Virginians will join me in voting yes.”

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office is working to proactively identify Virginians who lost their right to vote, confirm that these Virginians are eligible, and restore their rights. The Spanberger Administration is also accepting restoration of rights applications from Virginians through a streamlined, online system that removed unnecessary questions added during the Youngkin Administration.

“Today is an important day for the Commonwealth and the more than 66,000 Virginians who now have their voting rights restored — in many cases, after waiting multiple years for a fair review,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King. “Over the past six months, our work has been guided by Governor Spanberger’s deep belief that Virginians who served their time deserve their civil rights. That is why our team reviews every individual who has their voting rights restored, working with our law enforcement partners to make sure we get it right.”

“Since taking office, Governor Spanberger has worked to empower Virginians to cast their ballots and make their voices heard,” said Secretary of Administration Traci J. Deshazor. “As Deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth under Governors McAuliffe and Northam, I was proud to play a role in the restoration of rights. With tens of thousands of Virginians now regaining their right to vote, the Virginia Department of Elections is prepared to support them in exercising that right — and I am once again proud to support these efforts.”

“It is our moral responsibility to make sure that no Virginian is excluded from the electoral process unjustly,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “I am thankful for the efforts Governor Spanberger has taken to restore rights to Virginians who have served their time. After the previous administration made regressive changes to the restoration of rights process, it is a relief to see this important responsibility once again receive the attention it deserves.”

“The right to vote is foundational to this Commonwealth and this nation,” said Delegate Cia Price. “The fight for the automatic restoration of rights has been ongoing for years — even when Sen. Yvonne Miller was working on this when I was a child. I am thrilled that Governor Spanberger and her team are taking action to restore Virginians their civil rights. I look forward to the Commonwealth voting to make this process automatic in November.”

To find more information on restoration of rights, submit a restoration of rights application, or check civil rights status, visit restore.virginia.gov.