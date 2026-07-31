There's growing support on both sides of the aisle for a special session for Dominion merger

Governor Abigail Spanberger has not yet called lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session. But she’s facing a growing list of people calling for one to extend the timeline for state regulators to make a decision about allowing for a merger of Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy.

First, it was a pair of Roanoke Republicans – Senator David Suetterlein and Delegate Joe McNamara. Then, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi added her voice. Now, former Republican Governor Jim Gilmore is among the bipartisan chorus calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger to call lawmakers back to Richmond for a special session.

They say lawmakers need to extend the six-month timeline for state regulators to make a decision on the proposed merger.

"I would recommend that the governor call a special session and let them go into it and debate it," Gilmore says. "I think ultimately the General Assembly would decide to wait a while and to really get plenty of time to study the implications. So, I think that there should in fact be a special session in order to delay the deadline."

Senator Tim Kaine says he’s not really sure if the governor should call a special session or not, but he says a decision on the proposed merger should be carefully considered.

"An upside might be the renewable energy portfolio that this merger would create," Kaine says. "The downside, that I'm sure is going to be the one that is the most analyzed, is what is going to be the effect on consumers?"

A decision on the proposed merger between Dominion and NextEra is expected by mid-January, although the State Corporation Commission is currently considering a proposal to extend that timeline. So far, no word from the governor on if she’ll call lawmakers back to Richmond for a special session.