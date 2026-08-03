Cardinal Conversation: Data center demand versus public desire
In its latest required report to the State Corporation Commission, Appalachian Power told regulators that companies looking to build new data centers are still very interested in locating in Virginia. This comes at a time when some Virginia localities are losing their enthusiasm for new data centers.
Cardinal News reporters Matt Busse and Julianna Stephenson have recently written about the data center issue and they spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.