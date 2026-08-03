Richmond local and Avail frontman headlines Dogwood Dell’s Festival of the Arts

The Dogwood Dell is a post-Great Depression venue created in Richmond just south of Carytown back in the 1940s, and the space’s summer-long free show series has been running for over 60 years. This past Saturday’s free show featured Richmond local and hardcore band Avail frontman Tim Barry.

With temps in the low 80s, a beautiful sunset and Dogwood Dell as a backdrop, you couldn’t ask for a more perfect Richmond night.

Southside Richmond resident Will Pike, a big fan of Avail, the melodic hardcore band Tim Barry leads, arrived hours earlier and set up an inflatable pool.

“I like listening to Tim cause he sings about real things that affect real people in places that I know and appreciate," Pike told me mid-float.

Back in the green room, Barry, whose Richmond bonafides stretch back decades, explains why he decided to play the free show for the town he loves.

“Because there’s no lawn chair rentals. Because beers don’t cost $18. Because ticket prices aren’t $60 with a mysterious $40 fee making it $100," Barry said. "Because Dogwood Dell is owned by the citizens of Richmond.”

Barry brought out his own family members to help him perform, and his brand of folk rock floated through the evening like fireflies dancing on the James River.

Dogwood Dell’s 69th Annual Festival of the Arts continues with ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical!’ running for three, likely equally beautiful nights starting August 14th.