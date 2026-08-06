Thumb joint replacement now offered to people with painful arthritis that requires surgery

Arthritis of the knee and hip is common in people over 50, and an estimated 17% of adults have that problem in their thumbs according to Dr. Bobby Chhabra – chairman of orthopedics at UVA and president of the American Society of Surgery for the Hand.

“It can be difficult to open doors, to open tops off a jar, turn your key, make a fist, and it is very painful.”

And it doesn’t get better on its own.

“Arthritis, unfortunately, progresses in all joints. We often start with simple things like splinting at night. You want to rest an arthritic joint for a period of time, and it’s easy to rest the base of the thumb.”

Medication can also be prescribed for pain, but it damages the digestive system over time, so for some patients UVA is now offering thumb joint replacement.

“It is based on the technology of a hip replacement or a knee replacement. It is a small incision, and it provides motion right away.”

Chhabra and two colleagues from the University of Virginia went to Europe for the training required to implant this new joint. They are among only 50 who are certified in this country.

“It has been successful in Europe for over 20 years, and it just got FDA approved in the U.S.," he says. "People are returning to regular activities within 6 to 8 weeks.”

Recovery from other surgical options takes 4 to 6 months. Thumb joint replacement is not right for everyone, but it is covered by insurance in patients for whom the treatment is appropriate.