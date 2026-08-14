Spanberger talks budget delay with Virginia Association of Counties

Last year, Democrats gained the trifecta of state government -- the House, the Senate and the governor’s office. But then Democrats couldn’t agree on a budget and talks stalled until a last-minute deal was struck two days before the deadline. Democrats are hoping that won’t happen again.

Regrets? She's got a few. Governor Abigail Spanberger is telling local elected officials from across Virginia that the budget brinksmanship earlier this year was less than ideal. Speaking to the Virginia Association of Counties, the governor said this about the last-minute budget agreement at the end of June.

"We got that budget through woefully late and created negative impacts and challenges for localities. I know that. I understand that. It was one of my biggest points of argument with some of my counterparts as we were working through this budget. And I welcome you to continue mentioning that into the future," the governor said. "My goal is to not have a repeat offense."

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says local government leaders across Virginia struggled to balance the books without knowing how much money was coming from Richmond.

"Let's be clear, this was not alone the governor's fault. I mean, this was a standoff between the General Assembly and governor that I think all parties wish could have been handled more productively and more expeditiously," McKay says. "And, you know, frankly, at a local government level, we don't leave the boardroom until our work is done for that day."

The governor's work is just starting now for the next round of budgeting – amendments she’ll present to the General Assembly in December.