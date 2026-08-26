VMHC explores Virginia’s immigration history with book launch Thursday

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture started working on their “We the People” exhibit about 5 years ago, but the exploration of the historical immigrant story in Virginia is proving to be incredibly relevant today.

For VMHC assistant curator Noah Tinsley, the We the People exhibit asks questions about the past to help inform what we’re witnessing today.

“Who are we as the people? This country is founded on these ideals without strong limits on who's outside and who's inside," Tinsley said. "And, if we can sort of see the long history of our negotiating that question, maybe we can put the present in perspective.”

The exhibit offers insight into Virginia’s history with immigration, starting in 1776 and running through today. Among stories which may sound familiar is the treatment of Japanese immigrants, specifically Tsujiro Miyazaki, who owned a restaurant in Suffolk during World War II. He was sent to an internment camp after the bombing of Pearl Harbor under an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt who cited national security concerns.

“Miyazaki and others were literally arrested the next day after Pearl Harbor and the executive order gives justification to keep them for years," VMHC

curator Julie Kemper said, noting Miyazaki died in custody.

There are uplifting stories in the exhibit too… those that show how immigration has positively impacted the Commonwealth. Such as the story of Stella Dikos, a Greek immigrant who, with her husband Stavros, opened and ran Richmond’s historic Village Cafe which has grown into several other successful local restaurants still run by her family.

“She’s starts making connections, she starts building community there," Kemper said. "And it follows her through her lifetime, making her later restaurants successful.”

“We the People” is open now through September 7th with a panel discussion on the exhibit’s matching book this Thursday at 6PM.