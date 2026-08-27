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Drought conditions continue to improve, as DEQ drops advisory for southwest corner of the state

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
The southwest corner of the state now has no drought watch advisory — the first time since mid-April that one of Virginia's evaluation regions has returned to normal status.
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
The southwest corner of the state now has no drought watch advisory — the first time since mid-April that one of Virginia's evaluation regions has returned to normal status.

Drought conditions are continuing to show improvement across the Commonwealth.

For the first time since mid-April, one of Virginia’s drought evaluation regions has returned to normal status. 

The latest update from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality dropped a drought watch advisory for the southwestern corner of the state. Department officials say above normal precipitation over the last week occurred across much of the Commonwealth – which has helped the situation.

The state update is in line with this week’s edition of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Nearly 25% of Virginia currently has no level of drought or dryness – a significant increase from prior updates earlier this year.
However, the geographic extent of the most intense level of drought conditions currently present in the Commonwealth did increase slightly over last week’s update.

Those hardest hit zones include Southside Virginia and the Lynchburg area.
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Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ.
See stories by Nick Gilmore