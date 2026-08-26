Dolly Parton’s in legacy Virginia: Child literacy and beyond

Musician and philanthropist Dolly Parton was not only on Virginian’s playlists, but she was also likely in children’s hands as well. Her Imagination Library program saw hundreds of thousands of books delivered to families in Central Virginia and beyond. And as I found out, her message of acceptance impacted many too.

“This bill -people are clapping and all smiles- it is a feel-good bill, but more importantly it's an education and early literacy bill,” said former Delegate Carrie Coyner back in 2024 introducing what would become the Commonwealth’s half of funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program across the state.

The program distributes books to kids age five and under for free. States and localities fund it via matching dollars. Virginia is set to spend $1.5 million a year to support the program through 2028.

Kimberly Fehrs runs Imagination Library 804, the Central Virginia version of the program. She said the program does more work beyond free books.

“We do community engagement; we do early literacy events where we talk to families about how we weave literacy into everyday actions, they do to make it easy,” Fehrs told Radio IQ.

Beyond literacy programs, Parton’s message of loving everyone touched the lives of folks like Dana St. James, a Raleigh-based drag performer who specializes in Dolly impersonation in Richmond and Roanoke bars regularly.

“She always presents herself exactly who she is. Be who you want to be," St. James said in an interview Wednesday. "Be a rhinestone in a sequin world, you know?”

While some might have struggled to reconcile their faith with Parton’s inclusive message, the legendary songstress told interviewer Larry King years ago it wasn’t her job to judge people: “That’s God's job. I got too much going on my own to do God’s job too.”

You can catch Dana St. James as Dolly at Godfrey’s in Richmond Sept. 6 and at the Park in Roanoke Sept 12.