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Cardinal Conversation: The effect of trade negotiations with Canada on Virginia jobs

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:16 AM EDT

Trade negotiations between the US and Canada have brought a host of uncertainties into the near-term economic outlook for both countries.

In Virginia, thousands of jobs are connected in some way to trade with Canada.

Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has looked at the data and he talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols