Grandin Theatre project provides for performers and live productions

In its history, The Grandin has hosted its share of live performances; from local theatre productions of musicals and plays to a brief period hosting the likes of Buddy Rich, Ray Charles, and BB King.

But as Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director Ian Fortier explains, those shows always faced logistical challenges, “One of the things that you realize when you have a near ninety-five-year-old building that was built as a movie theater, is these buildings weren’t built to have people or stuff backstage.”

Construction work is now underway to make the theater more accommodating to the growing live performance programming.

Craig Wright / Radio IQ The project includes subterranean expansion, which will house amenities for performers as well as facilities for technicians.

Fortier explains, “The new project that we’re working on is to provide amenities for performers.”

From subterranean bathrooms and showers to a washer and dryer for performers – all ADA compliant and accessible. “And that’s really something we’re looking forward to; modifying an old movie theater into a live performance venue”, says Fortier.

With this project and other recent renovations, Fortier asserts the future for this Roanoke landmark has never looked brighter, “I think a lot of organizations who have historic buildings that they use for public use talk about 'the heyday' of the building. Like back in such-and-such this was… We’re in our heyday! A lot of that comes from the diversified programming that we do.”

The Grandin’s daily operations and showtimes will be unaffected during the construction which should be completed before the end of the year.