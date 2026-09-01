Spanberger meets with Virginia cattle ranchers in Botetourt County

Governor Abigail Spanberger was in Botetourt County Tuesday to speak with cattle ranchers and farmers about what’s happening in their industry right now.

It’s a fraught moment for Virginia’s cattle industry. Market prices have been good, but the cost of feed, fuel and other inputs are up. A long running drought has squeezed hay supply. And now President Donald Trump’s is adding more pressure with his push to import beef from other countries.

Spanberger heard about those concerns and more as she sat down with ranchers and industry representatives at Williamson Farms in Troutville.

"I think, as governor — and I'm not telling you what to do..." started Gene Copenhaver, president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, at one point.

Spanberger cut him off: "No, I'm asking you to tell me what you want."

Ranchers and officials seated around tables laughed.

Copenhaver suggested working more closely with Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana to find common ground.

Mason Adams / Radio IQ Gene Copenhaver (left), president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, speaks with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The Virginia Farm Bureau was there too, as well as ranchers like Nick McNeil, who operates in Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

"The drought is an issue, the beef market is an issue," McNeil said.

He's concerned about the big picture too.

"I am deeply worried about here in Virginia and the United states as a whole, losing our acreage that's farmland, that's being developed," McNeil said. "They don't tear down a golf course and build a corn field. It's the other way around."

Adam Wilson runs about 1000 head in Washington County, and is concerned with rising costs.

"Our cattle's always been here, but our inputs just keep climbing climbing climbing," Wilson said.

Other ideas included state support for a new regional slaughterhouse, and doing more to promote Virginia-grown beef.

The discussion continued for more than an hour.